BJP councillor raises issue of waterlogging

New Delhi: In a sharp political turn, a BJP councillor from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s own constituency has raised alarm over severe waterlogging in Delhi, triggering criticism from the

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Dr. Amit Nagpal, MCD Councillor from Ward 57, Pitampura, wrote to the Lieutenant Governor expressing concern over widespread flooding, particularly in Shalimar Bagh.

AAP leaders swiftly seized on the letter to attack the BJP-led Delhi government. “The BJP councillor from CM Rekha Gupta’s own Assembly constituency has exposed the failures of her government,” said AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj.

“Now, even her own councillor is saying that MCD is better than the PWD.”

Leader of Opposition in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, added, “BJP’s own councillor is troubled by the waterlogging situation, while Rekha

Gupta says, ‘Waterlogging toh hoga hi.’ In just four months, they have pushed Delhi

into a crisis.”

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak also weighed in, “Shalimar Bagh is completely waterlogged... and this is the condition of the CM’s own constituency. BJP’s ‘four-engine government’ has run out of steam.”

In his letter to the L-G, Nagpal highlighted that “the severe issue of waterlogging... has become a major inconvenience for the public,” blaming “lack of coordination between MCD and PWD” for the

recurring issue.