BJP constantly working to harass people of Delhi through L-G: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has condemned the BJP and Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena for allegedly displacing around 400 long-time vendors from



Barapullah in Jangpura, who had operated their kiosks for 30 to 40 years.

Senior AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar accused the L-G of orchestrating the removal of these vendors, who had relied on loans from the PM Nidhi Yojana to sustain their businesses. “The BJP is constantly working to harass the people of Delhi through the L-G,” Kumar charged. He noted that despite the Town Vending Act’s protections for licensed vendors, the L-G’s actions have left these individuals jobless. “The rules of the Town Vending Committee are that if a vendor has a license, then no one has the right to remove him until rehabilitation,” Kumar added.

Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar criticised the L-G for allegedly ignoring legal provisions meant to protect vendors. “The Supreme Court and the Street Vendors Protection Act 2014 state that vendors cannot be removed until they are provided with alternative sites,” Kumar said.