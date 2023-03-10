BJP conspiring to break Opposition parties: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of corruption, conspiracy, and dictatorship.

AAP has accused the BJP of harbouring corrupt leaders and protecting them from justice. The party listed several names, including Himanta Biswa Sarma, Subendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar, Yeddyurappa, and the Reddy brothers, who have been accused of corruption but have been protected by the BJP.

AAP also highlighted the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh and how no leader or minister of the Shivraj government was sent to jail despite serious allegations of corruption.

Furthermore, AAP accused the BJP of putting Manish Sisodia’s life in danger while he is in Tihar Jail. AAP alleges that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has conspired to kill Sisodia inside the jail. AAP pointed out that although Tihar Jail is under the Delhi government, its Director-General of Police reports to the Lieutenant Governor, who in turn reports to the Union Home Ministry.

AAP also criticised Prime Minister Modi for turning a blind eye to the corruption of his friend Adani, who defrauded lakhs of investors to the tune of trillions of rupees. In contrast, AAP highlighted the incarceration of an honest and hardworking leader like Manish Sisodia, who set an example in the field of education in the country.

The party accused the Prime Minister and his party of engaging in conspiracy to break Opposition parties and topple their governments. AAP stated that the country is currently facing a severe crisis of dictatorship and anarchy, and the Prime Minister and his party are determined to silence opposition voices.

In conclusion, AAP has reiterated that the Prime Minister’s fight against corruption is mere drama and that his real aim is to strangle opposition parties and suppress their voices.

The party called on the people of India to recognise the gravity of the situation and rise against the dictatorship and corruption prevalent in the country.