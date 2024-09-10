‘BJP conspired to put Kejriwal in jail’

New Delhi: In a fervent display of political defiance, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia led a padyatra through Vikaspuri, criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its alleged attempts to undermine Delhi’s governance.



This ‘padyatra’, which commenced on August 16, has seen Sisodia traveling across various constituencies, garnering substantial public support.

During the rally in Vikaspuri, Sisodia accused the BJP of a deliberate conspiracy to imprison Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a bid to seize control of the city. “When the BJP felt that it could neither defeat Arvind Kejriwal nor stop him from working, it conspired to put him in jail,” Sisodia asserted.

He emphasised that the BJP’s tactics were aimed at stalling the progress made under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership.

The ‘padyatra’ received a warm welcome from local residents, who greeted Sisodia with flowers and garlands. School children from government schools also expressed their gratitude by presenting him with autographed pictures, a nod to the education reforms introduced under Sisodia’s tenure. Children of government schools thank Manish Sisodia for bringing about an education revolution in Delhi.

Sisodia used the platform to highlight the contrast between the achievements of the AAP government and the performance of the current Lieutenant Governor’s administration. “People of Delhi can compare the work of nine years of Arvind Kejriwal and one year of L-G, BJP and L-G have tried to destroy Delhi,” he declared.

The former Deputy Chief Minister was vocal about his and Kejriwal’s legal battles. He claimed that the legal actions against them were baseless.