BJP conducts membership drive in over 250 slum clusters

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP launched a large-scale membership drive across 252 slum clusters, attracting significant participation from slum dwellers. Led by key party leaders including Virendra Sachdeva, Dr. Alka Gurjar, and Harsh Malhotra, the drive aimed to rally support among residents dissatisfied with the Kejriwal government’s handling of slum areas.



Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President, emphasised the discontent among slum dwellers, stating that they have lost faith in the Kejriwal government’s ability to address their concerns, especially with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board’s (DUSIB) alleged lack of action. “People in these areas believe that only BJP can bring development to their clusters,” he said, citing widespread disappointment with current policies and the ongoing threat of demolitions.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, who oversaw the drive at Indira Camp, Patparganj, said that slum residents aspire to clean homes, which they believe can be achieved through BJP’s leadership and the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. “Their enthusiasm for joining the BJP reflects this hope,” Malhotra remarked.

Dr. Alka Gurjar, co-in-charge of Delhi BJP, pointed to strong support from women in slum areas. “They want a better future for their children and see BJP as the party capable of delivering that,” she noted during her campaign in Shastri Market near Vasant Vihar.

The drive saw participation from several other party leaders across Delhi, with the BJP Minority Morcha also actively enrolling members in Hazrat Nizamuddin. The party reiterated its commitment to

providing homes for every homeless person under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.