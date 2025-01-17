BJP claims manifold rise in Arvind Kejriwal's income, AAP hits back

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday claimed a manifold increase in the income of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, and said the rise is inexplicable as he has cited his MLA salary as his "sole source of income" in his election affidavit.

The AAP hit back, saying Kejriwal is a three-time chief minister and a former IRS officer who does not own a personal house in Delhi or even a car. This is a testament to his "simplicity and commitment" to public service, the AAP said.

It accused the BJP of "hypocrisy", citing the assets of Kejriwal's BJP rival from the the New Delhi seat Parvesh Verma.

"Verma's total wealth is Rs 89 crore — about 27 times Kejriwal's. He owns luxury cars. His family's assets are worth over Rs 100 crore. His asset value increased by 2,600 percent in 5 years," the AAP claimed in a statement. The BJP must reveal the sources behind the "massive surge" in Verma's wealth, it demanded.

At a press conference, Delhi BJP president Sachdeva presented the details of Kejriwal's income citing his election affidavit.

"The people of Delhi seek a clarification from Kejriwal on a 40-fold increase in his income in 2020-21 and a six-fold increase in 2023-24, despite declaring his MLA salary as his sole source of income," Sachdeva said.

He said Kejriwal's income tax returns during his second term as chief minister (2015-2020) reflect his basic taxable salary less than Rs 3,60,000 per annum, and sought a clarification from the AAP convener.

The former Delhi chief minister declared his 2020-21 income as Rs 44,90,040, which is almost 40 times his 2019-20 income of Rs 1,57,823, Sachdeva said. "It is surprising how Kejriwal's income increased 40-fold during 2020-21 when income worldwide plummeted due to Covid pandemic," he said.