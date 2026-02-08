BJP chief Nabin, CM Gupta flag off 500 EV buses

New Delhi: In a major push towards green mobility, Delhi on Sunday emerged as the state with the largest electric bus fleet in the country as BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 500 new EV buses from Ramlila Maidan. The ceremony also marked the launch of the Delhi–Panipat inter-state electric bus service and the beginning of



the first anniversary celebrations of the BJP government in the national capital.

With the induction of the new buses into the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet, the total number of electric buses in the city has crossed 4,000, reaching 4,286 and surpassing Maharashtra’s 4,001, according to the Vahan dashboard under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Karnataka follows with 1,989 e-buses, Gujarat with 1,041, Telangana with 875 and Uttar Pradesh with 874.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the development historic, saying, “For the first time in Delhi’s history, 500 new electric buses have been inducted into the public transport system at one go.” She added, “With their induction, the total number of electric buses in Delhi has crossed 4,000, establishing the Capital as the city with the largest electric bus fleet in the country.”

Announcing future targets, Gupta said the government aims to increase the fleet to 7,500 by the end of 2026 and induct 14,000 EV buses by 2028. She also noted that the newly launched Delhi–Panipat route would provide “safe, convenient and pollution-free travel to thousands of passengers.”

Addressing the gathering, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said, “The previous governments made big promises, put up hoardings and announcements, but results were not visible on the ground. However, our government has proved that it is a results-oriented government by delivering on the ground.” He added that “zero tolerance against corruption, digital transparency in administration and accountability in decision-making have been clearly visible over the past year,” and expressed confidence that under Gupta’s leadership, development initiatives would continue with the same momentum.

Thanking citizens and the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said, “I want to thank the people of Delhi for trusting the BJP government and I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his trust in our administration. It is because of the people’s trust that this government is working 365 days a year for them.” Highlighting women’s representation, she added, “This is the wonder of the Hon’ble PM’s

leadership that you are seeing a state with a female CM, female secretary and even female e-bus drivers.”

Gupta further announced that the government will soon introduce a comprehensive EV policy and said that

while subsidies announced earlier were pending, the present administration has ensured payment of Rs 40 crore.

Work is also underway on Pink Cards and Mobility Cards

for women.

Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh described the rollout as a “historic step” that will “strengthen public transport, modernise Delhi’s transport system and take it forward in a clean and pollution-free direction.” He added that the 86-km Delhi–Panipat service, passing through Singhu Border, Rai, Bahalgarh, Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha and other key locations, will enhance regional connectivity and offer passengers a “safe, comfortable and environment-friendly travel experience.”

Reflecting on one year of governance, Gupta said February 8, 2025, was a “historic day” when the BJP secured 48 of 70 seats, forming a stable government focused on “development as well as heritage.” She alleged that the previous government left DTC with losses of nearly Rs 65,000 crore but asserted that corrective steps are underway to build a “modern, reliable and self-reliant transport system.”

Calling the achievement the result of a forward-looking policy, the Chief Minister said the government’s objective is “not limited merely to increasing numbers, but to continuously work towards better connectivity, zero-emission transport and the creation of a future-ready urban mobility system.”