BJP charts vision for ‘Developed Delhi’ in 1st meet with new District Heads

NEW DELHI: In a meeting held at the Delhi BJP state office, party leaders laid out a roadmap for a “Developed Delhi” aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Developed India.” The meeting marked the first formal interaction between Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the newly elected district presidents.

Addressing the gathering, Sachdeva emphasized the dual significance of the week — the upcoming 100-day mark of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s tenure and the 11-year milestone of the Modi government. “The newly formed district and mandal organizations must contribute actively to this mission of development,” he said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta briefed the 14 district presidents and 105 state council members on her administration’s work so far and welcomed inputs to further accelerate Delhi’s development. Rekha Gupta invited suggestions to improve governance and public services. Senior BJP leaders also addressed the gathering. The party discussed rolling out the “Sankalp Se Siddhi” campaign to mark 11 years

of the Modi government.