BJP changed all its candidates due to fear of defeat, says Rai

New Delhi: In a fervent call to action, AAP Delhi State Convenor, Gopal Rai, rallied supporters during ‘Sankalp Sabha’ gatherings in Inderpuri, Rajinder Nagar, and Paharganj, Karol Bagh, marking the commencement of the ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ campaign’s second phase.



Rai, advocating for INDIA Alliance candidate Somnath Bharti from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, urged attendees to retaliate against the incarceration of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 25 through their votes.

Rai highlighted the BJP’s apprehension of electoral defeat, stating, “BJP leaders are roaming around saying that this time we will cross 400 and on the other side the people of the country are saying that this time BJP will lose.”

Reflecting on unfulfilled promises since Modi’s ‘Achche Din’ pledge a decade ago, Rai emphasised the necessity of fighting for Kejriwal, stating, “When PM Modi came to Delhi from Gujarat, he showed the dream of ‘Achche Din’ to the entire country. PM Modi said that Rs 15 lakh will come in everyone’s account, 2 crore jobs will be given every year. The people of the country gave Modi ji a chance to run

the government for 10 years. Today, when the youth of the country is asking him questions after 10 years, the BJP people have no answer.”

Rai condemned BJP’s actions, asserting, “BJP put Arvind Kejriwal in jail and changed all its candidates due to the fear of defeat in Delhi. Even putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail didn’t satisfy hunger, so now Modi government is torturing him by not giving him insulin in jail.”

Highlighting the alliance’s strength, Rai proclaimed, “For the last 10 years, AAP and Congress used to fight separately in Delhi and their votes used to get divided, due to which BJP used to win. The day the alliance happened and AAP fielded Somnath Bharti as its candidate, our first victory happened that day.”

Rai urged voters to consider Kejriwal’s contributions, stating, “If you want free electricity, water, education, health, bus travel, pilgrimage for elderly and Rs 1,000 per month, then we will have to fight for Arvind Kejriwal.”

Commenting on the Modi government’s tactics, Rai asserted, “When we go to protest on the road, we are arrested citing Section 144, our MLAs, councillors are not allowed to leave their homes. The Modi government is bent on such dictatorship that it does not even let us raise our voice.”

Rai concluded by emphasising the power of the electorate, stating, “Therefore, we have to answer this jail with our vote. We have the power of ‘jhadu’. You take out the ‘jhadu’ from your houses. If you want electricity, water, school, hospital, women need to travel, elders need pilgrimage and sisters want Rs 1,000 honorarium every month, then you will have to fight for Arvind Kejriwal. We will fight and win.”