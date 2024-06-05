BJP celebrates anticipating victory announcement

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s victory celebrations began even before the official results were declared. The streets near the Delhi BJP State office were filled with supporters brandishing flags, chanting slogans, and parading with decorated horses and large bands.



The aggressive celebrations, however, were tempered by concerns over the narrow margins of victory and unexpected opposition strength in several rural strongholds.

The BJP’s poll debutant Yogendra Chandoliya trounced the Congress’ Udit Raj by 2.90 lakh votes in the North West Delhi seat to record the highest margin of victory among all the winning candidates in the national capital in the Lok Sabha elections.

Chandoliya’s victory margin was recorded at 2,90,849 lakh votes.

According to the latest counting trends, the BJP has garnered a vote share of 54 per cent, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stands at 24 per cent, and the Congress at 19 per cent. Despite failing to win any seats, AAP’s vote share saw an impressive increase of nearly six percent compared to the 2019 polls.

Conversely, the BJP experienced a nearly two percent drop in its polled votes compared to 2019, although it still managed a clean sweep for the third consecutive time.

The Election Commission’s preliminary data suggests that the Congress also saw a decline in its vote share, dropping over three percent from the 2019 elections.

The final vote share figures are expected to change marginally once all data is

finalised.

This year, the voter turnout for the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi was 58.69 per cent, with around 89.21 lakh voters participating out of the total 1.52 crore eligible electors.

Despite not winning any seats, the AAP saw its vote share rise to 24.14 per cent from 18.2 per cent in 2019.

The Congress, which contested three seats, managed a vote share of 18.94 per cent, down from 22.6 per cent in 2019 but up from 15.2 per cent in 2014. Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk) won with a margin of 89,325 votes, Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi) with 93,663 votes, Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi) with 78,370 votes, Manoj Tiwari (North-East Delhi) with 1,38,778 votes, and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (South Delhi) with 1,24,333 votes. Kamaljeet Sahrawat (West Delhi) led with 1,99,013 votes, and Yogender Chandolia (North-West Delhi) was ahead with 2,90,849 votes.

A voter in the North-East Delhi constituency remarked, “India is saved by God for at least five more years.”

Another voter said, “I don’t support BJP, but I don’t see another option.”

A young voter noted, “The margins with which the opposition lost show that people are interested in saving democracy and are not getting as easily manipulated by the BJP.”

The atmosphere at the counting centre was vibrant, marked by the sound of dhols and bands. BJP members remained until the end of the vote counting process to commemorate their triumph.

In contrast, Congress party members left the counting centre around 6 pm when the gap neared 2,00,000 votes, signalling an acknowledgment of the impending BJP victory.

Despite the calm proceedings at the counting centre, the clear lead held by Chandolia underscored the public’s support for the BJP.

“Yes, BJP will obviously win, but now the public really wants a new government,” remarked a nearby grocery store owner.

“Though AAP didn’t win any seats, the increase in their vote share shows that people are beginning to believe in AAP’s vision. This is just the beginning of AAP’s journey towards a better Delhi,” said an AAP supporter.

“I am committed to serving the people of North West Delhi and addressing their issues head-on,” Yogendra Chandolia stated, expressing his gratitude to the voters.

“One of my first initiatives will be to transform a long-abandoned plot of land into a new women’s college, providing much-needed educational opportunities for our community.”

The BJP’s victory in Delhi is seen as a reaffirmation of the party’s popularity and governance, despite calls for change among some voters.

Chandolia’s substantial lead reflects strong voter confidence in his ability to address local issues and bring about meaningful development.

As the BJP prepares to take on its responsibilities, the North West Delhi constituency looks forward to the promised improvements and the realisation of Chandolia’s vision for the region.