BJP calls Budget ‘directionless’

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday rejected the annual budget 2023-24 of the AAP government as “directionless” and “repackaging of old promises”.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the budget had nothing new to offer.

“Various schemes like road upgradation, Yamuna cleaning, development of lakes and bus procurement were already repeated many times by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the past months and years,” he said. The entire budget was full of repackaged promises and plans of the government that were not fulfilled in the past, he claimed.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the budget is a question mark on the AAP government’s credibility and that it is directionless.