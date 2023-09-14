BJP: Call spl Assembly session on success of Chandrayaan-3, G20

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators requested for a special session of the Assembly to congratulate the entire nation for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the G20 summit, at a joint press conference on Wednesday.

It was attended by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and BJP leaders Mohan Singh Bisht, Bijendra Gupta, Om Prakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Vajpayee, Ajay Mahavar, and Abhay Varma.

“The success achieved is not only that of our space agency but also a symbol of India’s progress and its strength on the global stage,” emphasised the BJP leaders, adding that, “landing on the south pole of the moon is a symbol of how our scientists are prepared to go beyond boundaries in their quest for knowledge. The information we are gaining from the Pragyan rover will lead to growth, pave the way for new discoveries and assist in understanding the mysteries of the moon”.

They stated that the Delhi Legislative Assembly should name the place Chandrayaan-2 crashed as “Tiranga” and where Chandrayaan-3 landed as “Shivshakti” to resonate the country’s “glorious history and modernity”.

Mentioning that this is an opportunity for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the nation in celebration and enthusiasm, the Leader of Opposition said that a special session would inspire the country’s youth to engage themselves in science.