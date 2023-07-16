BJP blames ‘inaction’, ‘corruption’ of AAP govt

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday alleged that inaction and corruption of the AAP government was responsible for the flood in Delhi and asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to apologise to the people for “failing” to handle the situation.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma alleged that the flood was caused by lack of desilting of the Yamuna in the last eight years of the Kejriwal government.

“The AAP and Kejriwal are big on making excuses, corruption and inaction. Just like they blamed the Centre and other states during the COVID-19 pandemic and for pollution, they were now accusing Haryana for flood in Delhi,” Bhatia said. He said while the Centre, army, NDRF, Delhi LG and other agencies were working hard to provide relief to the people, the AAP leader and ministers of the Delhi govt were alleging there was a “conspiracy” to flood here.