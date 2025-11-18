BJP banks on Delhi govt’s gains, AAP flags ruling party’s failures

new delhi: The BJP is highlighting the achievements of the Rekha Gupta-led government in Delhi, while AAP is targeting the ruling party over its “failure” to address the issues of garbage removal and pollution in the lead-up to the MCD bypolls on November 30.

There are 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that are going to the polls. The polls have been necessitated due to the election of councillors to the Delhi Assembly.

A senior BJP functionary said the party’s candidates are highlighting the achievements of the Delhi government within a span of eight to nine months.

“The government has been working relentlessly to address the pollution issue and reduce the height of landfill sites. We have kicked off door-to-door campaigning while organisational meetings are also going on,” he added.

Pawan Rana, state general secretary (organisation), said the bye-elections are an opportunity for their workers to prepare for the main municipal corporation elections of 2027, and stressed on repeating the success the party achieved in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections.

Anita Jain, who has been fielded by the party from Shalimar Bagh-B ward after Gupta relinquished it following her election as an MLA, said she is banking on the achievements of the Delhi government.

Out of the 12 wards that are going to polls, nine were held by the BJP and rest by AAP.

AAP is looking to wrest some of the key seats from the BJP in the contest.

Leader of Opposition in the MCD Ankush Narang alleged the BJP’s “four-engine government” had failed on every front ranging from controlling pollution to tackling the garbage issue. “We are taking the elections very seriously. The top leadership of the party will also participate in the campaigning. The main job of a councillor is to ensure cleanliness of their ward but the BJP has failed to do it. They had made several promises but they remain unfulfilled,” he stated.

AAP’s candidate from Greater Kailash ward Eeshna Gupta also highlighted the issue of garbage in the area. The youngest among all candidates in the gray, Gupta said there are mounds of garbage lying in the area and people are fed up of them. Talking about the challenge, she said that the ward has always been held by the BJP.

Fifty-one candidates, 26 of them women, remain in the fray after withdrawal of nominations. Polling will take place on November 30, and counting of votes will be held

on December 3.