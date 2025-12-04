BJP bags Shalimar Bagh B ward by highest margin

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its dominance in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by securing 7 of the 12 wards in the 2025 bypolls, results of which were declared on December 3. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 3 seats, while the Congress and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) captured one seat each, reflecting a mixed but largely BJP-favoured outcome in Delhi’s civic arena.

BJP registered a strong performance in winning several key wards and securing the highest victory margin in Shalimar Bagh B. The results, declared on Wednesday, reaffirmed the party’s organisational muscle despite pockets of resistance from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and smaller players.

The spotlight remained on Shalimar Bagh B, formerly represented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, where BJP candidate Anita Jain clinched a resounding win by 10,101 votes, the largest margin among all 12 wards. The party also retained Dwarka B, where Manisha Devi defeated AAP’s Raj Bala by 9,100 votes, improving on the 2022 margin.

In sharp contrast, the Naraina ward witnessed one of the tightest contests of the day, with AAP’s candidate winning by just 148 votes, after a tense, seesaw battle. Similarly close was Ashok Vihar, where BJP’s Veena Asija edged out AAP’s Seema Goyal by 405 votes, amid AAP’s allegations over recounting.

The BJP continued its winning streak in Chandni Chowk, where Suman Kumar Gupta triumphed by 1,182 votes, defeating AAP’s Harsh Sharma. However, the Chandni Mahal seat slipped out of AAP’s hands as AIFB’s Mohammad Imran secured a victory by 4,692 votes, aided by local political realignments after former AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal switched support.

The AAP managed significant gains in Mundka, where Anil defeated BJP’s Jai Pal, and in Dakshinpuri, where Ram Swaroop Kanojia registered a 2,262-vote victory. In Greater Kailash, BJP’s Anjum Mandal won by 4,065 votes, while Sarala Chaudhary secured the Vinod Nagar ward with a margin of 1,769 votes. BJP also retained Dichaon Kalan, where Rekha Rani won by 5,637 votes.

Satya Sharma hailed the outcome as a “historic victory” driven by public trust and organisational strength, while Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the mandate reflected voter satisfaction with the BJP’s governance.