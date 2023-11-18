BJP attacks AAP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday took a dig at AAP, calling it the “fastest-growing corruption factory” in the country. CM Kejriwal’s claim that AAP is the fastest-growing party is a “big joke”, Sachdeva further said. “The CM should have given full statement that AAP is the fastest-growing corruption factory as it has become the first party in the country whose two ministers from Delhi



and one from Punjab are in jail for their involvement in scams,” Sachdeva hit back.