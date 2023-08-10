BJP asks L-G to intervene on removal of Question Hour in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: BJP leaders have approached Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to request his intervention on removing Question Hour in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.



The delegation included Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bhaduri, and BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Vijendra Gupta, Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Vajpayee, Abhay Verma, and Aya Mahavar.

“There is no discussion on Delhi’s issues and problems in the assembly, and its purpose has been reduced to providing a platform for making derogatory remarks against the Central Government, Prime Minister, Home Minister, LG, and other officers. By ending the Question Hour, the constitutional rights of the legislators are being violated,” alleged the BJP leaders.

The L-G was informed that none of the proposals sent by the opposition for discussion had been accepted to date and issues related to corruption, electricity, water, transport, health, pollution, and dilapidated roads are never discussed.

Further, in regular sessions, the Question Hour has been ‘curtailed’, and the mandatory notices of 15 days for annual, monsoon and winter sessions are not followed.

“The assembly session costs crores of rupees, but if discussions are not held on people’s issues, then there is no accountability for resolving them,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

A letter was also submitted to the L-G pointing out their allegations of being called on concise notices and not allowing the BJP MLAs to raise issues like “flood mismanagement, panic button scam, ration distribution scam, etc” which they believe impedes their institutional rights.

The letter also notified Saxena that the monsoon Session for July 16 and July 17 had been called for only 2 days through a notice given only a week prior.