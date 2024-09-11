BJP asks AAP to tell how CM is running govt from jail and decisions taken by him so far

New Delhi: The BJP MLAs, who have demanded dismissal of the AAP government in Delhi, on Wednesday posed several questions to the ruling party asking it to explain how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is running the government from jail and furnish a list of decisions taken by him in the last five months. The AAP hit back charging that the BJP’s desperate attempt at crushing the ruling party is crumbling and in their frustration, they’re already “scheming new backdoor tactics” to seize power in Delhi.



In a joint press conference, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta posed 10 questions to the AAP and demanded it to furnish a list of decisions taken by Chief Minister Kejriwal from the jail. Kejriwal is in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21 in the excise policy case. The AAP had earlier asserted that Kejriwal would not resign from the chief minister’s post and run the government from jail.

Senior AAP leader and minister Atishi retaliating to the BJP MLAs memorandum submitted to the President on Tuesday alleged that the opposition was “conspiring” to topple the Kejriwal government forcing the President’s rule in Delhi.

The memorandum, demanding dismissal of the Kejriwal government over alleged violations of the Constitution, was subsequently forwarded by the President’s secretariat to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for “proper attention”. Gupta said if the AAP fails to respond to the 10 questions, it will be clear that the ruling party has no answers to the “constitutional crisis” and “violations of Constitution” and its government is “guilty”.

He also sought reply of the AAP over why no meeting of the National Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by Kejriwal was held in the last eight months, the Cabinet meetings held in last five months and decisions taken in it, and why the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission recommendations were not implemented to strengthen the MCD’s financial condition.

The questions addressed to Atishi also sought her reply why 11 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports have not been presented in the assembly.

The Leader of the Opposition demanded immediate convening of a session of the Delhi Assembly for discussion over the issues raised by the BJP MLAs in the memorandum.

BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, Jitender Mahajan, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai and former Delhi minister Raj Kumar Anand were also present at the press conference.

The AAP said its government in Delhi is a “staunchly honest” government which is why it implements numerous welfare schemes for its citizens while maintaining a revenue surplus budget. “The BJP left no stone unturned to defame honestly working AAP leaders, but their so-called liquor scam conspiracy has fallen flat in the court. The BJP has only resorted to negative politics and created obstacles to smooth governance,” the AAP alleged.