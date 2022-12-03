BJP: Arvind Kejriwal patronising corrupt

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for "patronising rioters and the corrupt" as the party's top leaders wrapped up campaigning for the civic polls on the last day with over 250 'vijay sankalp' roadshows across the city.



Voting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results declared on December 7.

During the 13-day run, the BJP organised over 1,000 roadshows, street-corner meetings, door-to-door campaigns with top party leaders, including National President JP Nadda, senior Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states. As many as 19 Union ministers, chief ministers of six states, two deputy chief ministers and 31 MPs took part in the campaign.

Campaigning in wards in Patel Nagar, Nayana, Mangolpuri and Ranjit Nagar, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "(Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal came to power by talking about politics of change. For them, the meaning of changing politics was to openly give protection to rioters and corrupt people."

Thakur charged that the AAP chief had given a clean chit to minister Satyendar Jain, who is in jail under serious corruption allegations.

Citing a purported video of Jain in Tihar Jail, Thakur said, "The Aam Aadmi Party is running a separate university where rapists are made physiotherapists." Thakur's jibe was in reference to a video where he was seen getting a massage by a person who was later claimed to be a rape accused. AAP leaders had earlier defended Jain claiming that he was receiving physiotherapy for an injury.