BJP announces campaign to highlight Modi govt’s contribution to Delhi’s infra growth

The BJP will conduct a month-long outreach programme in Delhi, highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s contribution to the growth of infrastructure in transport, health and the social sector in the national capital, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The outreach programme will be supervised by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

The Modi government has developed Delhi in every field, including education, health, transport, road infrastructure, pollution control and public welfare, among others, at the cost of lakhs of crores of rupees, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said at a joint press conference. “When we pass through the Kartavya Path of New Delhi, we realise our duties towards the country,” Sachdeva said, listing various works done by the BJP-led Centre.

The campaign to raise awareness about what the Modi government has done for the people of Delhi in its nine years will commence on May 30.

Rupani and Jaishankar will supervise the campaign in the city’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies, party leaders said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said he has not witnessed any other central government undertake so many works in Delhi as done by the Modi government in its nine years.

Bidhuri claimed that in the current financial year alone, the Modi government has spent Rs 60,000 crore for the development of highways in and around Delhi, Rs 8,000 crore on hospitals, Rs 10,355 crore on the Delhi Police, Rs 7,643 crore on the Delhi Development Authority, Rs 4,743 crore on the New Delhi Municipal Council, Rs 13,000 crore on the expansion of the Delhi Metro and Rs 3,000 crores on other heads. All these projects combined totalled a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Sachdeva said the Modi government approved 20 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas for Delhi, expanded the capacity of AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital, provided electric buses, initiated work on the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro and undertook many other developments in the city in the past nine years.

The BJP leaders cited various completed and upcoming projects, including the eastern and western peripheral expressways, the Pragati Maidan tunnel, ring road and highway projects, the Regional Rapid Transport System, the National War Memorial, Bharat Vandana Park and the India International Convention and Expo Centre, among others, as achievements of the Modi government.