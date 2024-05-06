BJP always embodied ‘the truth, not a narrative’: Tamil Nadu chief

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai, said that the BJP has always embodied ‘the truth, not a narrative’ and insisted that social media should be utilised appropriately to spread ‘the truth’ to the common people in the upcoming elections.

The Delhi BJP Social Media Department Organised a Social Media Volunteer meeting

at the Central office on Sunday. At the event, Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva and Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai addressed the crucial role played by social media in the upcoming elections.

K. Annamalai said, “The Congress is spreading a narrative in South India today that Modi ji wants 400 seats because he wants to end the constitution, while the reality is that during the Congress era, the constitution was completely in danger and suspended. Today, if there is any first-time voter, he would have been 8 years old during the Congress government, so it is necessary to give him information about what happened to him in history.”

Virendra Sachdeva suggested the appropriate utilisation of social media and said, “There was no social media 30 years ago yet elections were fought, we used to reach our message to people, but today social media is playing a big role, and you all know better how and in which direction to use it.”

The BJP Tamil Nadu president, addressing more

than 1,000 social media volunteers, discussed the ‘narrative’ being spread by opposing parties and said, “Those who do not want the development of the country set such a narrative that works to divide the people of India.”