BJP alleges ‘politicisation’ of MCD edu system by AAP

New Delhi: A delegation of BJP councillors on Tuesday met Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and handed over a “protest letter”, in which it has alleged “politicisation” of the MCD’s education system by the ruling AAP by “printing” a photograph and a letter of Delhi Education minister Atishi in its books.



A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official, however, said no such image or letter has been published in any of its textbooks. Material used under Mission Buniyad contains a picture and a message from the minister, he said.

“A large delegation of municipal councillors of Delhi BJP met Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti today and handed over a protest letter against the politicisation of the municipal corporation’s education system,” the BJP said in a statement. The letter was signed by all BJP councillors, it said.

BJP councillor and former South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, after handing over the letter, said the municipal corporation provides primary education to young children.