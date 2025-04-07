BJP admitting Rohingya children to schools while crying infiltration: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of “double-faced politics” over the issue of Rohingya refugees. AAP MLA Anil Jha alleged that the BJP’s Karawal Nagar MLA had facilitated the admission of 10 Rohingya children into a Delhi government school, even as the party publicly vilifies their presence.

“On one hand, BJP creates uproar over Rohingyas, on the other, they’ve admitted 10 Rohingya children to school in Karawal

Nagar,” Jha claimed at a press conference held at the AAP headquarters.

He further said, “The BJP has robbed Delhi’s children of their rightful seats and handed them over to Rohingya children.” AAP has demanded an investigation into the matter, accusing the BJP of prioritising Rohingyas over India’s poor, Dalits, and minorities.

Jha also referenced Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s tweet welcoming Rohingyas and announcing their relocation to EWS flats in Bakkarwala, saying, “Instead of focusing on India’s poor, they are concerned about settling and educating Rohingyas across Delhi.”

Highlighting the role of central agencies, Jha questioned, “All armed forces, security and intelligence agencies are under the Centre, yet thousands of Rohingyas are living openly in Delhi-NCR. Who allowed this?”

He said the BJP’s stance on Rohingyas is contradictory. “Ministers in the BJP-led Central Government say one thing, party leaders say another, and Delhi witnesses a completely different implementation on the ground.” Jha concluded by demanding clarity and action from the Centre, “Why is the Centre taking such a soft stance on Rohingyas? Indian citizens must be given priority first.”