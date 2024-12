BJP accuses Kejriwal & Atishi of committing ‘political fraud’

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of committing a “political fraud” with women and elderly in the city by promising them benefits of non-existing schemes ahead of Assembly polls.

The party also challenged the ruling AAP and Atishi to show notifications of the schemes. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a press conference said that there is still time for Kejriwal to apologise to Delhi’s public for “fake” ‘Mahila Samman’ and ‘Sanjeevani’ schemes.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said that many persons who were registered for the scheme lost money because they shared their personal details like bank accounts. He asked all such persons to contact the BJP, assuring the party will help them recover their lost money.

“Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi stand exposed. They are guilty of political fraud in the eyes of the public,” Sachdeva said, referring to public notices issued by the Delhi government distancing itself from announcement by Kejriwal of Rs 2100 per month for women and free treatment of elderly at government

and private hospitals under ‘Sanjeevani Yojna’ after AAP returned to power.

Sachdeva said that AAP leaders promised to fix faulty water bills, ensure clean

drinking water and improve the roads only after being re-elected to power.

“When these false promises began to fail, Kejriwal has tried repackaging his previously announced Mahila Samman scheme, but it is not working. After deceiving women in Punjab with the same scheme, Kejriwal tried to sell the dream of Rs 2,100 per month to women in Delhi,” he charged.

Sachdeva said AAP leaders’ activities of registering people mimic the actions of “digital fraudsters” who collect personal data from people for potential misuse. “Both schemes, introduced without proper notifications, are misleading people, especially women and senior citizens,” he claimed.

Kailash Gahlot, who recently resigned as a minister in the AAP government and joined the BJP, claimed in a post on X that Kejriwal and Atishi lied that the ‘Mahila Samman’ scheme was notified. He asked them to make the notification public.