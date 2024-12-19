BJP accuses Delhi govt of issuing fake caste certificates

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has called for a CBI inquiry into the alleged misuse of fake caste certificates in Delhi, exploiting reservation benefits meant for Dalits. Sachdeva accused the AAP-led Delhi government, including certain MLAs, of involvement in a scam where fake caste certificates were issued to secure jobs, education, and other benefits.

BJP’s internal investigation revealed that at least eight fake caste certificates were issued from the Tehsildar’s office in Dwarka, a constituency in West Delhi. The investigation found that seven of these certificates were based on counterfeit Aadhaar cards, suggesting a coordinated effort to manipulate the system. Moreover, it was revealed that machines used to generate fake Aadhaar cards were reportedly set up in the offices of MLAs in the Dwarka constituency under their influence.

Sachdeva expressed concerns over the scale of this fraud, pointing out that these eight cases were just “the tip of the iceberg.” He questioned how widespread this corruption might be, speculating that similar activities could have occurred across all 70 constituencies in Delhi during Arvind Kejriwal’s ten-year tenure as Chief Minister.

Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain, present at the conference, emphasised that these acts were not isolated incidents but part of a well-organised criminal conspiracy. He described the forgery, fraud, and manipulation of official documents as clear violations of the Indian Penal Code, urging the authorities to act swiftly. The alleged offenses, he noted, undermine public trust in governance and deprive legitimate Dalit individuals of their rightful benefits.