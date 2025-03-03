BJP accuses AAP of diverting attention from corruption

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva sharply criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders on Sunday, accusing them of staging protests and fabricating issues to divert attention from the corruption within their ranks. Speaking to the media, Sachdeva alleged that the AAP leadership had become “unemployed” after losing power and was now misleading the public through false protests.

“The CAG report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly, exposes the reality of the AAP government’s failures,” Sachdeva said. He highlighted that, out of the 10,000 new hospital beds promised in 2016-17, only 1,357 beds were actually added, underscoring the discrepancy between the government’s claims and its actions. He also questioned the efficacy of the Mohalla

Clinics, revealing that the facilities were poorly equipped and operated, with inadequate staff and resources.

Referring to the excise policy, which has been a subject of controversy, Sachdeva alleged that it was deliberately altered to benefit select liquor brands, accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of being complicit in the scam. He promised that the BJP would ensure a thorough investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

Sachdeva also criticised the AAP government’s handling of healthcare, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Delhi’s hospitals were

overwhelmed, and many patients were left without adequate care. “The Delhi government claimed world-class healthcare but failed to deliver on its promises,” he stated.