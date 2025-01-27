BJP accuses AAP of deception, alleges misuse of women’s data

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convener, Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of resorting to “politics of deception” out of fear of electoral defeat.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva claimed that AAP has been spreading misinformation to mislead voters ahead of the Delhi elections. He pointed to recent incidents of hoax phone calls, allegedly orchestrated by AAP, falsely claiming that BJP would discontinue welfare schemes if it came to power. According to Sachdeva, millions of Delhi residents have been targeted by such calls over the past week, creating confusion and panic.

He emphasised that once implemented, welfare schemes are rarely discontinued by new governments. Instead, they are improved, citing the BJP’s enhancements to the Congress-initiated MNREGA scheme, including increased workdays and digital payments.

Sachdeva further alleged that AAP had misused sensitive data collected under the Women’s Dignity Scheme. He claimed that 30,000 forms

filled in the Timarpur constituency were exposed during a BJP press conference, suggesting that women’s information was gathered for “fraudulent purposes.”

“These actions reveal the dark face and character of ‘AAP-DA,’” Sachdeva said, referring to AAP leaders. He criticised Kejriwal’s silence on the allegations and vowed to file a formal complaint with the Police Commissioner, demanding an inquiry into the misuse of women’s data. The Delhi BJP has also formally complained to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, and the Police Commissioner about the alleged hoax calls. Sachdeva called for an immediate investigation and strict action against AAP.