BJP accuses AAP of creating fake voters during its 10-year rule

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused AAP of helping illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Delhi become voters during its 10-year regime, and asserted not to allow any fake votes to be cast in the upcoming Assembly polls.

“The detection of Rohingya and Bangladeshi people as fake voters has scared Kejriwal and he is now fearing defeat,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged in a press conference.

He said that before every election in Delhi, applications are filed for addition and deletion of voters. This time, from May to November 30, a staggering 5,33,778 applications for new voters were filed and as past experience shows there could be ineligible applicants among them, Sachdeva said.

“The BJP will not allow any fake votes to be cast in the upcoming Delhi polls, no matter what Kejriwal does,” he asserted and added one-year rigorous imprisonment was provided for the offence in the BNS.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said in the press conference that application for removal of names from the voters list requires supporting documents. Every application undergoes verification by the officials and the concerned individual is also given an opportunity to present their case, she said.

The BJP leaders alleged AAP was involved in creating fake votes of illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis over the past 10 years of its rule

in Delhi, screening videos in the press conference.

In the Moti Nagar constituency, the voter list entries showed names and addresses where there are neither any house nor any residents present. A newly installed electricity metre is seen on a roadside wall, with allegedly 24 votes registered at the location, said a Delhi BJP statement.