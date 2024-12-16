BJP: AAP’s 4th list of candidates a symbol of ‘corruption and misgovernance’

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday hit back at the AAP and called its fourth list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls a symbol of “corruption and misgovernance”. The BJP’s outburst came as AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the saffron outfit for lacking a “CM face” and vision.

The BJP is yet to declare its candidates for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Kejriwal’s claim that he has development, vision and a capable team is utterly “ridiculous”, said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. “It would not be an exaggeration to say that Kejriwal’s corrupt vision and teamwork have made Delhi a model of water and air pollution, dilapidated roads and sewers, crumbling transport and dysfunctional health and education systems and the biggest achievements of this teamwork are “Sheesh Mahal” bungalow and liquor scam,” he charged.

The people of Delhi have made up their mind to teach the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Kejriwal a political lesson in the February 2025 assembly elections, he asserted.

“In the last 10 years, Kejriwal’s shallow vision and team have turned Delhi into the most polluted capital in the world. The Yamuna River resembles a drain more than a river,” Sachdeva charged. The fourth list of the AAP candidates exposes Kejriwal as a “symbol of corruption and misgovernance” as tainted leaders were rewarded by ticket to fight the elections, he said.

When Kejriwal announced the first 32 candidates for the assembly elections, it seemed that he was being cautious and putting the burden of his government’s anti-incumbency on the MLAs, said Sachdeva.