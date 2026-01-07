BJP & AAP turning House into ‘theatre’, says Delhi Congress

NEW DELHI: Devender Yadav, the president of the Delhi Congress, expressed disappointment with both BJP and AAP for making the ongoing Winter Session a “theater of political theatrics,” rather than a place where actual issues of people should be discussed, according to an Indian newspaper.

Yadav said that the second day of the five-day session was wasted over a disagreement over the number of stray dogs recorded by schoolteachers. “It requires serious and long-lasting interventions to address stray dog control, and it appears that neither BJP nor AAP wants to do anything seriously about it,” he said. “However, they can engage in the battle of slogans and time-wasting discussions, which wastes public money.”

He referred to the recent move by the Supreme Court on the deteriorating environment in Delhi as evident evidence that the Rekha Gupta government, led by the BJP, has not been doing enough. The chief of the DPCC mentioned the absence of a discussion on the issue of pollution in the Assembly on two consecutive days.

Yadav pointed out that the Supreme Court told the government to look beyond the prohibition for a temporary solution to pollution and find long-term solutions to its causes. He claimed that the government is not heeding these commands.

“He accused the AAP MLAs of disrupting the proceedings and said the BJP MLAs are no less responsible for boycotting discussions on critical topics such as the CAG reports and the Faansi Ghar scam. A failure to get such topics on the floor indicates the absence of political will on the part of the ruling party to let the corruption come to light.”