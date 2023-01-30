‘Bizmen trading in dietary & beauty products should boycott Chinese goods’

New Delhi: Businessmen who trade in dietary, nutritional and beauty products should boycott Chinese products and trade in domestic goods only, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Monday.



Ram Niwas was speaking at the launch of two councils by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) where he was invited as the chief guest.

The two councils, Diet and Nutrition Council and Beauty Products Council, were formed on January 28 to spread awareness among traders, shopkeepers and factory owners about the right diet and the benefits of fitness and beauty.

Businessmen dealing in diet, nutrition and beauty products should boycott Chinese products and use domestic goods only, Niwas said. Speaking at the launch, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that with the help of these councils, emphasis will be put on the members of the council to stay fit.

“In the run-of-the-mill life, businessmen do not pay attention to their health and diet. Because of this, they fall ill. Now businessmen will also have to lay stress on being fit,” he said.

“If there is any disease, then what diet should be followed? Which grains, fruits and vegetables should be eaten according to the season. The officials of the Diet and Nutrition Council will give information about all these”, the statement quoted Goyal as saying. “Well-known dieticians of Delhi will also be part of the council,” it said.

Goyal said that many businessmen are unable to go to the gym due to the lack of time.

“There is no time for a morning walk. Can’t do workouts even if they want to. In such a situation, if the diet is correct, then many diseases can be avoided,” he said.