Bizman shot at in central Delhi; bouncer among 2 apprehended

NEW DELHI: Days after a businessman was shot at in Central Delhi, police have arrested two other accused in connection with the case, officials said Thursday.

Sahil Malik (22), a bouncer by profession, and Shivam Bhadauria (24), a Delhi University graduate, were arrested on Wednesday while planning another heist in south

Delhi, police said.

The incident occurred on May 2 when the victim, Rajendra, a Noida resident and owner of a perfume shop at Chandni Chowk, was returning home with Rs 5 lakh cash. He was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

Prashant (21) was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended, police said earlier.

During the investigation, police found Prashant masterminded the heist, sharing the victim’s movements with associates. Two suspects, Sahil Malik and Shivam Bhadauria, were arrested with a pistol and motorcycle. The

investigation is ongoing.