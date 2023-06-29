Bizman robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh, scooter

A businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh and his scooter by at least four unidentified men in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim stopped his vehicle on the Yudhishthir Setu flyover on Tuesday to attend to a phone call when the robbers came there in a scooty and a motorcycle and took away his money and vehicle.

“On Tuesday at 1:15 pm, a PCR call regarding the robbery of Rs 2 lakh and a scooter was received at the Kashmere Gate police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Victim Sunil Kumar Jain (56), a resident of Bihari Colony in Shahdara, told police that two men on a scooter pointed a pistol-like object at him and demanded the money. Later, two more men came there on a motorcycle.

“One of them asked Jain to give him the scooter keys. They then rode off with the scooter. Jain told us that Rs 4.5 lakh cash was inside the scooter’s boot,” the DCP said.

A case under IPC section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intension) has been lodged at the Kashmere Gate police station, he said, adding that the investigation is on.

In another incident, a trader was allegedly robbed of over Rs three lakh by some unidentified people in north Delhi’s Jagatpur area, police said.

On Tuesday at 10.01 pm, information was received regarding a robbery at a banana godown at street number 5 in Jagatpur.

Police reached the spot where complainant Abid Khan stated that he was present at his godown with his younger brother Sartar at around 9.30 pm when a man knocked on the gate, Kalsi said.

When Sartar opened the door, the man, followed by three other people, entered the godown, he said, adding all of them were wearing helmets.

They showed a pistol and two knives and looted them of around Rs three lakh and a gold chain and fled the spot.

A case was registered at Wazirabad police station on the statement of the complainant and an investigation is being carried out to nab the accused persons, police added.

Speaking to media persons, Abid’s partner Fahmid said the complainant returned to the godown after collecting cash from the market.

The accused must have followed him as they knocked on the door just five minutes after he returned, he said.

“When his brother opened the door, some people wearing helmets entered the godown. They pointed a gun towards Abid and threw his phone. They opened an almirah with the help of a screwdriver and escaped with around Rs 3.5 lakh cash,” Fahmid alleged.

On Saturday, a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of lakhs of rupees at gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel when the victims were going towards Gurgaon in a cab to deliver the money.

Police have arrested seven people in connection with this incident. On June 19, a 70-year-old trader was dragged on the road in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar when he tried to resist two robbers who snatched his bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash and fled the spot.