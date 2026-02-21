Bittu Bajrangi duped of Rs 30K by man on pretext of arranging marriage

FARIDABAD: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 on the pretext of arranging his marriage, police said on Friday. An FIR has been registered at Saran police station against Bunty, Rani and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, Bajrangi — an accused in the 2023 Nuh communal riots — had told Bunty he was looking for a match.

He was introduced to a woman and the wedding was fixed for February 7. On February 6, he transferred Rs 30,000 for clothes and arrangements. However, when he reached Aligarh with his wedding procession, the accused were untraceable. Police said further investigation

is underway.