Bishnoi gang members nabbed after encounter for recent firing incidents

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said apprehended two alleged shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a brief encounter here.

The duo was involved in the recent firing incidents targeting a gym and a businessman for extortion, they said.

The accused have been identified as 19-year-old Deepak, a resident of Ghaziabad, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Rohini.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the police received a tip-off that two active gang members would pass through the Burari area with firearms. Acting on the input, a team laid a trap near Hiranki village.

At around 1.25 am, the police spotted the suspects on a scooter and signalled them to stop.

“On seeing the police party, the pillion rider opened fire at the team, discharging two rounds. One of the bullets struck the bulletproof jacket worn by a constable. The police team retaliated and a bullet hit the right leg of the pillion rider, causing him to fall,” the DCP said.

The scooter rider also carried a pistol and tried to flee but was overpowered after a short chase. The injured accused was taken to a government hospital in Buraru for treatment. Police recovered two automatic pistols, live cartridges and a stoen scooter from their possession.

The DCP said the duo had opened fire at two locations on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The first incident involved firing at RK Fitness Gym in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, owned by social media influencers Rohit Khatri and his wife.

The second was directed at a businessman’s house in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar, where the victim had received an extortion demand of Rs 5 crore.

The accused told investigators that they were promised Rs 2 lakh for the attacks and had already received an initial payment of Rs 50,000.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed they came in contact with Bishnoi gang operatives through social media around two to three months ago. They were in direct touch with handlers Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit, who are operating from abroad, via an encrypted messaging application,” the officer said. The handlers allegedly arranged arms and ammunition for the duo through their local associates and assured them of logistical support and protection, he added.