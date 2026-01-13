Bio-mining at Bhalswa landfill gathers pace

New Delhi: Bio-mining operations at the Bhalswa landfill site are progressing at a rapid pace, with significant land already reclaimed, Leader of the House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Pravesh Wahi said on Monday after inspecting the site.

Accompanied by senior civic officials, including Chief Engineer K. K. Sharma and the Zonal Deputy Commissioner, Wahi reviewed the ongoing remediation work and directed officials to submit monthly drone survey reports to ensure close monitoring and timely achievement of targets.

Wahi said that the daily bio-mining capacity at Bhalswa has been increased to 15,000 tonnes per day, leading to faster reduction of the legacy waste mound. Within the last three months, around 4.5 acres of land have been reclaimed through scientific remediation. He added that all machines were functioning smoothly and that regular sprinkling was being carried out to control dust and odour.

Reiterating the MCD’s commitment to eliminate the Bhalswa landfill by December 2026, Wahi said similar efforts were underway at other major sites, including Okhla and Ghazipur. Across Delhi, over 3.9 million metric tonnes of waste have been scientifically remediated so far, with the city’s total bio-mining capacity now reaching 30,000 tonnes per day. He also stressed strict adherence to environmental norms, particularly in dust, odour and leachate management, and emphasised worker safety. Expressing confidence in the sustained efforts of the civic body, he said Delhi was moving steadily towards being freed from garbage mountains and ensuring a cleaner urban environment.