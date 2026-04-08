Biker killed in hit-and-run in outer Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle and attempted to flee in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar East area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Monday night at Paschim Vihar East police station regarding a road accident on the stretch from Punjabi Bagh towards Peeragarhi Chowk.

A police team rushed to the spot and found Krishan Mohan, a resident of Peeragarhi Camp, lying dead on the road. His motorcycle was also found damaged at the scene, the officer said.

Police said the locals and eyewitnesses intercepted the offending truck a short distance away. The driver, identified as Saurabh Kumar, 26, was apprehended on the spot and handed over to the police. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the truck had hit the motorcycle before attempting to escape, police said, adding that the impact was severe, leading to Mohan’s death on the spot. During verification, it also emerged that the deceased was not holding a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

The police have sent the body for a postmortem and informed the family. A case is being registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact

sequence of events.