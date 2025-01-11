Bike taxi rider held in inter-state liquor smuggling bust

NEW DELHI: In a significant bust ahead of Republic Day 2025 and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections, the Narcotics Squad of South Delhi Police has arrested a rapido bike driver in an interstate liquor supplying trade and seized 3,000 quarters of liquor and a scooty used in the illicit trade. An anonymous source tipped the Narcotics Squad of the Delhi Police about the supplier.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Singh (32) son of Jai Ram resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, the operation was part of heightened vigilance measures implemented by South Delhi Police to ensure free and fair elections.

Under the “Roko-Toko” drive, the police increased their presence in vulnerable areas, scrutinising suspects and enhancing intelligence gathering.

Acting on secret information, the Narcotics Squad laid a trap near G Block, Sangam Vihar. Around 9:20 a.m., three men were spotted unloading cartons from a scooty without a number plate.

The squad conducted a swift raid, apprehending Ravi Singh while the others managed to escape. Upon inspection, three cartons of liquor were found on the scooty, and an additional 57 cartons were discovered in the adjacent forest area.

A case was registered under an FIR dated January 9, at Tigri Police Station under sections of the Delhi Excise Act.

Investigators revealed that Singh a former Rapido rider, had turned to smuggling liquor from Haryana to Delhi for quick profits. He had a prior case under the Delhi Excise Act in 2023.

The recovery included 60 cartons containing 3,000 quarters of liquor and the scooty used for transportation. The police are conducting further raids to apprehend Singh’s accomplices.

South District Police commended the efforts of the Narcotics Squad team, led by ACP Operations Abhinendra Jain.

Key officers included SI Ram Pratap, SI Deepak Yadav, and SI Sandeep Kumar, who utilized both technical and manual intelligence to crack the case.

This arrest marks a significant step in curbing illegal activities during a critical time for the city. The officers involved will be suitably rewarded for their commendable work. Further investigations are underway to dismantle the network involved in the illegal liquor trade.