Bike-borne thieves flee with 200 kg of cardamom from moving truck

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three persons allegedly involved in a bike-borne burglary of 200 kg of cardamom from a moving truck in north Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

According to police, an e-FIR was registered at Lahori Gate police station on February 17 on a complaint by Dukhi Kumar, a truck driver employed with a transport company.

Kumar stated that on the night of February 13, he had loaded cardamom bags -- each weighing 50 kg -- along with other grocery items from Khari Baoli in Old Delhi for delivery in Faridabad. After reaching the destination, he found that four bags of cardamom, weighing a total of 200 kg, had been stolen from the truck during transit.

During the probe, police analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified six persons on two motorcycles, following the truck. One of them was seen climbing onto the moving vehicle from its rear and throwing down the cardamom bags, which were then picked up by his accomplices, police said.

The registration number of one motorcycle was traced to a man identified as Deepak, a resident of Pul Mithai in Delhi.

Police arrested two men in Pul Mithai with stolen cardamom and later nabbed another in Azadpur. One 50 kg bag and a motorcycle were recovered; main accused remains absconding.