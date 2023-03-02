Bike-borne snatcher along with 4 receivers held

A bike-borne snatcher along with four receivers have been arrested by South East Delhi police and 51 mobile phones were recovered from their possession, Delhi police on Tuesday said.

They have also seized one motorcycle used in the commission of the crime and two laptops, and one PC used for the purpose of breaking passcode, from their possession.

The arrested snatcher has been identified as Zaman alias Sahil (30), a resident of Tuglaqabad Extn, Delhi. He used to work as a Zomato delivery boy. He has previously been involved in five cases of snatching and theft. Meanwhile, Sajid, Faizan, Zubair and Manish are receivers, the official said.

Rajesh Deo, DCP, South East said that on Friday during patrolling near Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station, the cops heard a lady yelling “chor-chor”. Sensing that something had gone wrong, they rushed to the spot where two people were spotted trying to escape on a motorcycle after snatching

her phone.

“Our police team apprehended one of them along with the motorcycle while the other one somehow managed to escape. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from the arrested accused’s possession,” DCP said.

“On enquiry, he was identified as Zaman aka Sahil (30). The recovered Suzuki sports bike was not bearing any number plate. The ownership of the said bike is yet to be verified, the official mentioned.

The official said that on the instance of Zaman, one of the receivers of stolen property Manish, a resident of Tuglaqabad Extention was apprehended and 11 stolen mobile phones were recovered from his possession. The duo were taken into police custody and remanded and several raids were conducted in the Govindpuri area.

“Further, on their instance, receivers Zubair, Sazid and Mohd. Faizan were apprehended and 39 more phones, two laptops and many other instruments related to the dissociation of mobile phones were recovered from their possession,” DCP added.