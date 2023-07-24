Bike-borne men rob med store in Delhi

New Delhi: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly robbed Rs 23,000 from a medical shop in north west Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Rohini’s Sector 7 on Saturday, they said.

According to police, the two accused fired at a window of the store before fleeing with the loot.

“The North Rohini police station received information regarding the incident around 10.48 pm on Saturday,” a police official said.

A case has been regis

tered and investigation is underway to nab the accused, he added.