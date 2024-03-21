Bihar strongman Pappu Yadav merges his party with Congress

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav from Bihar joined the Congress on Wednesday and announced the merger of his outfit.

A former five-time MP from Bihar, Rajesh Ranjan who is popularly known as Pappu Yadav is the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan and is known for having influence in Seemanchal area of the eastern state.

He was accompanied by his son Sarthak Ranjan and other party leaders as he announced his decision at the AICC headquarters.

Yadav said the Congress leadership gave him respect and he was joining the party’s fight against “dictatorship” in the country to help save democracy and the Constitution.

“The honour that the entire Congress family has given is enough for us. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have given us a lot of love.“If anyone has won the hearts of people in India, it is Rahul Gandhi and people love him. He has also raised the concerns of OBCs by raising the issue of holding a caste census,” he said.

“To save this country and its democracy and protect the Constitution, there was no other way except joining Rahul Gandhi’s fight against a dictator,” he said.

Mohan Prakash, in-charge of Congress affairs in Bihar, was also present.

“We will win the 2024 Lok Sabha and certainly 2025 assembly elections. I will struggle to strengthen the Congress and work with all my might in this regard,” Yadav said.

Pappu Yadav had made headlines during Covid-19 pandemic for his efforts to reach out to the common people and assist them in whatever way he could.

He is also often referred to as “Bihar’s Bahubali” due to his influence and involvement in controversies, Pappu Yadav began his political career in the 1980s with the Janata Dal. Despite being denied a ticket from the party, he won as an Independent candidate, due to his massive popularity in the region. He has been associated with various political parties like the RJD and JD(U), and also formed his own party, the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), which he merged with the Congress on Wednesday.