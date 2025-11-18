Bihar Pavilion brings flavours, heritage, tourism under 1 roof

New Delhi: The Bihar Pavilion at the 2025 International Trade Fair in Bharat Mandapam has emerged as one of the most vibrant cultural attractions, offering visitors a comprehensive glimpse into the state’s heritage, cuisine, craft and tourism potential. Inaugurated on 14 November, the fair will remain open till 27 November, drawing a steady stream of visitors keen to experience Bihar’s artistic and cultural depth.

Designed to present the state’s identity through a blend of history, tradition and visual storytelling, the pavilion opens with a striking black sandstone statue of Gautam Buddha in a meditative posture. This symbolic centrepiece highlights Bihar’s deep-rooted Buddhist legacy. Adjacent to it stands a representation of the Fasting Buddha, followed by a life-like statue of Mahatma Gandhi seated with his charkha, echoing Bihar’s integral role in India’s freedom movement.

One of the key attractions is the Bihar Museum Zone, a dedicated section curated to narrate the state’s cultural evolution. Vibrant displays of Madhubani paintings, Tikuli (Sujni) art, and traditional motifs decorate the gallery-style lanes. A large collaborative artwork created by women artisans from Bihar serves not only as a tribute to the region’s artistic traditions but also as a popular selfie point for visitors.

With more than 70 stalls, the pavilion showcases a wide range of handlooms, handicrafts, and regional textiles, including intricate sarees, hand-painted fabrics, and fine craft pieces. Several stalls feature delicately crafted paintings created with exceptional precision and traditional techniques.

Food lovers flock to the pavilion’s culinary zone, where fresh Bihari staples such as litti-chokha, thekua, khurma and pua-kheer are served and sold by local artisans. Blending food, craft, culture and tourism, the 2025 Bihar Pavilion highlights the state’s vibrant heritage.