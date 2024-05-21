Bihar man found dead in godown in Delhi, one suspect held

NEW DELHI: The body of a man with a sharp injury on his neck was found at a godown in east Delhi’s Shahdara, in a suspected case of murder, the police said on Monday.

One of the accused has been nabbed while search is on for the other suspects, they added.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Satender, a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar.

According to a a senior police officer, information was received at 11.42 pm on Sunday about a person found unconscious in Shadara’s Kaushik Puri area, following which a team from Krishna Nagar police station was sent to the spot.

The officer further said that on reaching the spot, the police found Satender lying dead in a godown and that he had a sharp cut on the neck.

“Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have inspected the area and have gathered relevant evidence,” said the police officer.

The police said an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on investigation in the case, a man identified as Brijesh has been apprehended, while and teams have been formed to nab other suspects, they added.