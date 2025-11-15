‘Bihar has sent a message it doesn’t want jungle raj’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said Bihar has sent a message with full force that it does not want jungle raj, corruption, and weak administration.

After the NDA’s landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections, Gupta, in a post on X, saluted the “affectionate” people of Bihar for

giving a resounding majority to the NDA.

“This historic mandate received by the NDA in Bihar is a symbol of the unwavering trust of the people in the development-oriented, transparent, and people-centric policies of the double-engine government under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the able leadership of Chief Minister Shri @NitishKumar ji,” she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She asserted that Bihar has sent a message with full force that it does not want jungle raj, corruption, and weak administration, but rather good governance, stability, and rapid development. Gupta, who is the lone woman to hold the chief minister’s post among the 14 BJP-ruled states, made multiple visits to the state to campaign for BJP candidates. Agencies