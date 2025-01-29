Biggest liquor scam took place in Delhi under Kejriwal: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, saying the former chief minister came talking about bringing in clean politics but the biggest “liquor scam” took place in Delhi under his watch.

Addressing a public rally in Patparganj here for the upcoming assembly polls, Gandhi also took a swipe at former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, calling him, along with Kejriwal, the “architect of the liquor scam”.

Gandhi urged people to vote for the Congress’ candidate Anil Chaudhary as Sisodia had “run away” from the Patparganj constituency after indulging in corruption.

He said Kejriwal stared off with a promise of bringing in a new kind of politics but he now lives in a “sheesh mahal”.

Gandhi said the AAP chief was nowhere to be found when the poor needed him the most and when there was violence in Delhi, an apparent reference to the February 2020 riots.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also launched a stinging attack on the BJP, saying they talked about ‘400 paar’ with the intention of changing the Constitution.

“A few days ago, (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat stated that India did not get true independence on August 15, 1947, and it was achieved when Modi ji came. This means he insulted the Constitution and (BR) Ambedkar ji. If independence wasn’t achieved on 15th August 1947 then what is the meaning of this,” he said with a copy of the Constitution in his hand.

“The fruit of freedom is our Constitution and BJP leaders say that we got freedom when Modi ji came and Ram temple was inaugurated. At the Ram temple inauguration, not one poor person was seen. Our tribal President was not allowed there. When Parliament was inaugurated, there also she was not called,” he said. A battle of ideology is going on and on one hand there are the BJP-RSS people who spread hatred an on the other hand is the Congress and its ideology, he said.