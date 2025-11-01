Bigger liquor vends and higher margin per bottle proposed in Delhi excise policy draft

NEW DELHI: Draft proposals for a new Delhi excise are likely to have recommendations for the provision of bigger, better liquor stores and raising per-bottle margin for retailers, an official source said on Friday.

The draft, prepared by a committee headed by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, is in final stages, the source said.

A meeting of the committee was scheduled on Friday but was postponed, the person said. “There is proposal to continuing the present retail structure in which four corporations of the Delhi government run liquor vends in the city, and there would not be any private players,” the source from the government said.

He said the new policy may propose to raise per-bottle margin from the extant Rs 50 for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Rs 100 for imported foreign alcohols.

The increased margin may encourage retailers to stock high-end liquor and stock up on a variety of items instead of keeping cheap liquors.

“This will also stop brand pushing,” the source said.

There are over 700 liquor stores in the city, run by four government corporations -- Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), and Delhi Consumers’ Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS).

“The new policy is likely to suggest that the corporations have bigger and better liquor stores, preferably in malls and shopping complexes for enhanced consumer experience,” the source said.

Currently, many retail vends operate from smaller, rented places, leading to crowding and people jostling for their turn.

The draft may carry a proposal to keep liquor shops as far away as possible from prohibited places like residential areas, schools, and religious structures, he said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had in August ordered the formation of a committee to prepare a draft of proposals for the framing of a “transparent” excise policy, keeping social security in focus.

The new excise policy will follow Cabinet and LG approval after consultations. The existing 2022 policy remains in force till March 2026.