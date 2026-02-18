Big road revamp: CM approves Rs 802 cr project

New Delhi: In one of the biggest road infrastructure pushes in recent years, the Delhi government has cleared an Rs 802-crore mega project to overhaul nearly 400 kilometres of roads across the Capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday approved the large-scale redevelopment plan, promising smoother, longer-lasting and dust-free roads under a ‘wall-to-wall carpeting’ model.



Announcing the decision, the Chief Minister said the project aims to make Delhi’s roads “pothole-free, even and long-lasting,” adding that it is being implemented with strong support from the Central Government. Nearly 241 major roads spread across 45 Assembly constituencies will be upgraded using advanced construction technology. Gupta emphasised that the initiative marks a shift from patchwork repairs to comprehensive redevelopment. “Often only the central portion of roads or isolated potholes are repaired, resulting in deterioration after a short period,” she said. Under the new system, entire stretches will be strengthened uniformly from edge to edge to enhance durability and lifespan. Describing the ‘wall-to-wall carpeting’ approach as a structural reform in road construction, she said, “Construction work will not be partial, but carried out across the full width with uniform quality.” The model involves technical assessment of the base layer, strengthening where required, proper drainage arrangements and final resurfacing in accordance with prescribed standards.

The Chief Minister also linked the initiative to pollution control. Damaged roads generate loose dust that becomes airborne due to vehicular movement, contributing significantly to particulate matter levels. A fully levelled and sealed surface, she noted, will lead to a reduction in dust and air pollution, improving overall air quality and cleanliness in surrounding areas.

The total project cost stands at Rs 802.18 crore, of which Rs 643.36 crore will be funded through the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), while Rs 158.82 crore will be contributed by the Delhi government. Gupta said that collaboration between the Centre and the State is “giving fresh momentum to Delhi’s infrastructure.”

Work will be executed in phases by the Public Works Department to minimise traffic disruption, with completion targeted by the end of the year. “The objective is not merely repair, but a long-term solution,” the Chief Minister asserted, adding that the government aims to build roads that “last for years and provide citizens with safe and reliable travel.”

The identified roads include major stretches such as Outer Ring Road, August Kranti Marg, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Dr K.N. Katju Marg and Shamnath Marg, among others.