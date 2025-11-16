Big relief for M3M directors, legal team in bench hunting case

New Delhi: In a strong affirmation of procedural integrity, the Privilege Committee of the Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana has fully exonerated M3M India directors Roop Bansal and Yateesh Wahal, along with 17 advocates, from all allegations of bench hunting and forum shopping.

In its detailed 7-page order dated November 12, issued after an exhaustive inquiry, the committee has categorically concluded that no mala fide intent existed on the part of any advocate or litigant. Also, no credible evidence of any coordinated attempt to secure a favourable bench was found. “All withdrawals, re-filings, listings and objections were routine, bona fide, and consistent with established legal practice,” it stated.

M3M India has welcomed the clean chit, reiterating its commitment to the highest standards of legal compliance and corporate governance. “We have unwavering faith in the judicial process and are grateful to the Privilege Committee for conducting a fair, impartial, and comprehensive inquiry,” said Shrutidhar Paliwal, vice-president, corporate communications, M3M India.