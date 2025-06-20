Big move, smooth ride: Unified transport authority in Delhi soon to boost public mobility

New Delhi: In a bid to eliminate bureaucratic overlaps and create a more cohesive urban mobility framework, the Delhi government is moving forward with plans to establish a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA). The proposed body is expected to serve as a centralised coordinating agency, bringing together key players in the city’s fragmented transport system to improve project execution and commuter experience.

The initiative, led by the transport department, aims to resolve persistent coordination challenges among agencies like the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Rapid Regional Transport System (RRTS), and various bus and traffic enforcement bodies. According to senior officials, the need for an umbrella agency like UMTA has long been felt to streamline transport operations and planning across Delhi.

“Each department currently operates in isolation, often resulting in overlapping responsibilities and project delays. UMTA will ensure better geographical and functional integration of services, from buses and metro to future mobility plans,” an official said.

The authority is being developed without the need for formal cabinet approval, allowing the government to expedite its formation. A task force comprising representatives from transport-related state and central departments, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, finance and urban development departments, is being constituted to oversee the setup and eventual functioning of the authority.

Among UMTA’s core objectives will be the integration of public transport routes, the development of a unified ticketing system, improved last-mile connectivity, and the implementation of congestion-reducing strategies. Officials also highlighted UMTA’s role in addressing past coordination failures, such as delayed payments related to Delhi Metro’s Phase IV, which hindered progress due to inter-departmental disputes.

The body is also expected to push for a modal shift away from private vehicles, focusing on increasing public transport use and easing traffic congestion in Delhi’s rapidly growing metropolitan expanse.

Once operational, UMTA could become a model for metropolitan transport management in other Indian cities struggling with similar coordination hurdles.